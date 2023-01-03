In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
