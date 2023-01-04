Steven Tyler might regard it as the devil in Aerosmith's discography, but "Angel" helped save the band's career when it was released as a single on Jan. 5, 1988. The song, which Tyler wrote with Desmond Child for 1987's Permanent Vacation, played a pivotal role in Aerosmith's late-'80s resurgence. Coming off a long, fallow period that included the temporary departure of guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and a wobbly reunion on 1985's Done With Mirrors, "Angel" followed lead single (and other Child co-write) "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 3, marking their first Top 5 hit and highest-charting single until "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" hit No. 1 in 1998.

2 DAYS AGO