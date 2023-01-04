Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
I’m fed up of people comparing me to Kim Kardashian – people say I’m a wannabe but I’m not
MOST "civilians" would be flattered to have a celebrity doppelganger, but one Kardashian lookalike has gotten fed up with being compared to the family's most famous face. Sonya Sed, 34, bears a striking similarity to Kim Kardashian, and the constant onslaught of snarky comments she hears proves that beauty is pain.
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Time Out Global
What’s the deal with ‘Gladiator 2’?
It’s been 22 years since Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius hacked and slashed into film history in Ridley Scott’s smash-hit, Best Picture-winning epic, Gladiator. And it looks for all the world like the movie, if not its Roman hero, is coming back for a second outing. A...
6 Great Old Movies That Don't Get Talked About Enough (And How To Watch Them)
There are a lot of old movies that still get talked about today, and many more that don't. Here are some of the ones that don't.
ComicBook
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
'Wednesday' star Emma Myers went to 'werewolf boot camp' for the Netflix series: 'I've never done so much parkour in my life'
"Wednesday" star Emma Myers said because her character has "four or five brothers," producers had to get them "into the werewolf spirit."
Trending On Netflix: The Top 10 Lists For Movies And TV For Wednesday, January 4, 2023
What titles rule the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows on Netflix on January 4, 2023?
Digital Trends
The Old Way review: Nicolas Cage elevates dusty Western
A good Western can cover a lot of ground, literally and thematically. Hollywood’s best Westerns tend to use the genre to explore complicated historical, emotional, and personal subject matter, sometimes with nuance, but more often with the sort of explosive, straightforward stories that create a trail of bodies and plenty of moral uncertainty among the story’s principal characters.
Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
The 50 best movies streaming on Netflix (January 2023)
It’s a new year, so it’s time for some new movies! And we here at For The Win have a bunch of viewing recommendations if you’re looking for something good to watch on Netflix. The streaming service has lost a lot of movies recently, but it added...
thecinemaholic.com
Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Based on Nanashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ is a romantic comedy series that centers around Naoto Hachiouji and his eccentric underclassman Hayase Nagatoro. The introverted manga-loving Naoto’s life changes forever one ordinary day when he visits the school’s library to spend some time in private to focus just on his work. A first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro notices that he has an awkward demeanor and can be easily startled, so she decides to use this opportunity to tease and torment her upperclassman. This chance encounter between the two marks the beginning of a strange friendship that starts with bullying and ridicule and turns into something much more wholesome as the duo spends more time together.
Cage the Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Makes Bail In New York City On Gun Charges
Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant singer Matt Schultz has posted $10,000 bail and awaits a February hearing in New York City on charges he illegally had two guns in his possession. Schultz was arrested Thursday night at a Lower Manhattan hotel with two loaded firearms. Police were called when someone saw him take a gun from his pocket. The 39-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after cops found the guns in his room at the Bowery Hotel. Prosecutors said they also confiscated 11 Polaroid photos of the guns including some that depicted “a hand...
