Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Related
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023
The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 864,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 4 for the night on with a 0.26 rating.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE for sale, AEW in Portland & Seattle thoughts
Jim Valley discusses Vince McMahon's WWE return and AEW's Portland/Seattle events.
wrestleview.com
Preliminary viewership for the first WWE SmackDown of 2023; Highlight videos from Friday’s show
The preliminary numbers for the first episode of WWE SmackDown for 2023 (January 6, 2023) is in. According to SpoilerTV, SmackDown averaged 2.167 million viewers on FOX. The first hour drew 2.198 million viewers, while the second hour fell slightly to 2.137 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating....
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
wrestleview.com
WWE on A&E Programming set to return next month
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday, February 19. New WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also be returning with brand new episodes. Source: PWInsider.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar gets engaged; John Laurinaitis appearance canceled
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio announced his engagement on Twitter. In the picture on Instagram his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette is wearing an engagement ring. You can check out the picture below. The first scheduled public appearance for John Laurinaitis since his departure from WWE has been canceled. Bobby Fulton announced...
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Battle of the Belts V went off the air; Dark SPOILERS: WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter appears
After Battle of the Belts went off the air, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan came out very excited and thanked everyone. He said it was his first time in Portland loved it. He then told the fans AEW would tape matches for a Dark. Spoilers for Dark are below:
WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
AP – Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup. Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as […]
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 1/5/23 (Scott D’Amore punches Bully Ray, Updated Hard to Kill PPV Card)
IMPACT results for Thursday, January 5 are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Before they compete in a Four-Way #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich and Taylor Wilde go one-on-one! Another competitor in that match, Deonna Purrazzo, joins Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan on commentary. Wilde chokes Slamovich on the ropes, then drives her face-first into the apron. Slamovich shuts down her momentum with a series of snap suplexes, including one into the corner turnbuckles. Both Knockouts are down following double clotheslines in the middle of the ring. Wilde quickens the pace, then hits a modified Codebreaker for two. Slamovich disrespects Purrazzo at ringside but that gives Wilde the opportunity to capitalize, rolling her up for three.
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly has interest in signing top NJPW star
According to a repot from Fightful Select WWE has expressed internal interest over the past few months in signing top NJPW star Hikuleo. It was also noted in the report from Fightful Select that Finn Balor, who helped Dragon Lee sign with WWE, has reportedly expressed interest to WWE to bring in Hikuelo. However, it is not known if any of the higher-ups in WWE has reached out to Hikuleo, or when his current deal with NJPW is set to expire.
wrestleview.com
Wrestleview Live #109: Vince McMahon back from the dead in WWE
Wrestleview Live returns with episode 109 featuring Mike Tedesco and Roy Nemer discussing the stunning news of Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
wrestleview.com
Current card for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V
Below is the card for Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V. -Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) -AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn)
wrestleview.com
Backstage notes and news from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis
Below are backstage notes from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, per a report by PWInsider. -Vince McMahon was not backstage at the FedEX Forum in Memphis. -It did not appear there was any meeting with talents at the show regarding the return of Vince McMahon. -William Regal was backstage at...
wrestleview.com
News and notes from Friday’s WWE employee meeting on the return of Vince McMahon
PWInsider is reporting WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday in regards to Vince McMahon returning to the company’s Board of Directors. It was said that the meeting was held only for employees and not the talents. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon lead the meeting.
wrestleview.com
NJPW announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 sets viewership record
NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 generated record numbers for their NJPW World streaming service. The company notes that 92,409 unique users were watching the show live, with 30 percent braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday just to watch the English feed live from overseas. You can...
wrestleview.com
Alexa Bliss to explain her actions on this Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will appear on this Monday’s WWE Raw to explain her actions from last week. During the Raw Women’s Title Match on last week’s Raw, Bliss left Bianca Belair bleeding from the side of the mouth after Bliss dropped her on the steel steps with two DDT’s.
Comments / 0