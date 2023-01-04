Read full article on original website
Zach LaVine Makes NBA History On Friday In Bulls-76ers Game
Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined one other player in NBA history with his 41 points and 11 made threes performance.
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
Joel Embiid calls the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors matchup “stupid”
Pretty sure Embiid has also been a part of a contest exhausting to watch like that of the Bucks-Raptors on Wednesday
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. Joining James (West frontcourt) and Durant (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Golden...
Doc Rivers Unsure When Joel Embiid Will Return After Pacers Game
Following the Pacers game on Wednesday, Doc Rivers addressed the status of Joel Embiid.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 6: Zach Lavine Knocks Down 11 Threes to Take Down 76ers
Zach Lavine had a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers with 41 points on 11 of 13 shooting from the arc. Julius Randle leads the Knicks to their first road win vs. the Toronto Raptors since 2015. Randle ended the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Kevin...
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
Yardbarker
NBA says more than a half-dozen incorrect calls occurred in final minutes of Indiana Pacers loss vs Philadelphia 76ers
Every applicable day, the NBA releases NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports. According to the league, the games that these reports come from are, "games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable)." The Indiana...
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
Jaxson Hayes on his teammates, Willie Green's Coach of the Month nod | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi recaps the recent Pelicans losses, Zion Williamson’s injury status, head coach Willie Green winning Coach of the Month, and highlights from the Pelicans big win over the Houson Rockets (10:45). Team reporter Erin Summers also has a fun chat with...
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. 76ers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Chicago Bulls will travel to “the city of brotherly love’ to battle the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-76ers prediction and pick. On Wednesday, the Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-112...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023
New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
Rookie Tales: Robin Lopez
There are times that the NBA feels like a big family. And Cavs center Robin Lopez knows about big NBA families. After starring at Stanford, both Robin and his brother Brook were selected in the First Round of the 2008 Draft – with Derrick Rose as that year’s top pick, with Brook being taken by the then-New Jersey Nets at No. 10 overall and Robin going to the Suns at 15. In the Second Round, Phoenix acquired the Draft rights to Goran Dragic.
