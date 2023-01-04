ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108

Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West

The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023

New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
Rookie Tales: Robin Lopez

There are times that the NBA feels like a big family. And Cavs center Robin Lopez knows about big NBA families. After starring at Stanford, both Robin and his brother Brook were selected in the First Round of the 2008 Draft – with Derrick Rose as that year’s top pick, with Brook being taken by the then-New Jersey Nets at No. 10 overall and Robin going to the Suns at 15. In the Second Round, Phoenix acquired the Draft rights to Goran Dragic.

