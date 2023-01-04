Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $5,000 Availlable to Help Small Businesses
There are a number of different issues small businesses deal with on a daily basis. From finances to hiring, structural improvement, and much more. Community grants look to help with all those issues, but sometimes they focus more on the latter. This includes supporting businesses in their communities with storefront improvements, employee training, growth, development and more.
