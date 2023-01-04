CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building back into the area as we head into our new week. Chillier nights are ahead beginning tonight when lows will drop into the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming from 63° on Tuesday to 67° Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week reaching the low 70s by the afternoon but once the sun sets the rain chance will begin to increase area wide. A cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night with a cold front moving offshore Friday morning, signaling the end of the chance of rain and the beginning of cooler weather. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near freezing.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO