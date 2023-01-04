Read full article on original website
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state’s 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a home Sunday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking. Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.
Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
City officials request crosswalk from SCDOT after deadly pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston say they’ve sent letters to the South Carolina Department of Transportation requesting a crosswalk at a deadly downtown intersection. At the city council meeting Tuesday night, city officials said they have requested a crosswalk at East Bay and South...
Crews on scene of Ladson house fire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Ladson Tuesday afternoon. C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall says crews are on scene of an active structure fire in the area of Pending Circle in Ladson. He expects firefighters to be on scene for a few hours. No injuries...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Tess Place. Cpl. David Jones says the driver of a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 41 when...
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
North Charleston Police search for missing man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November. Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say. He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and...
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
Fine Looking Weather Continues Tuesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building back into the area as we head into our new week. Chillier nights are ahead beginning tonight when lows will drop into the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming from 63° on Tuesday to 67° Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week reaching the low 70s by the afternoon but once the sun sets the rain chance will begin to increase area wide. A cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night with a cold front moving offshore Friday morning, signaling the end of the chance of rain and the beginning of cooler weather. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near freezing.
After more than 2 years, dog lost in SC to be reunited with W. Virginia owner
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE/CNN) - The owner of dog lost three years ago in the Myrtle Beach area will finally be reunited with his pet thanks to a Pawleys Island rescue group and social media. Roscoe was brought in to the All4Paws Animal Rescue on Pawley’s Island after someone found...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
1 injured, 1 in custody after Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area. At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the...
Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Mt. Pleasant expected to create citizens’ commission to oversee greenspace
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is expected to create a new commission that will help identify areas to mitigate flooding and increase conservation. Mayor Will Haynie said there won’t be any elected officials on the commission, and its main goal is to help protect sensitive areas for development.
Dispute over vehicle sale led to Georgetown Co. shooting, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute over the sale of a vehicle led to a Sunday shooting. Aljaron Collins, 36, from Andrews was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on...
Lowcountry nonprofit seeking volunteers to help with 2023 Point in Time Count
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the new year comes another Point in Time Count, counting anyone experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. That night is on the horizon. With Jan. 25 only a couple of weeks away, one Lowcountry nonprofit is in need of volunteers. One80 place in...
