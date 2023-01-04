ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Preschool teacher accused of throwing chair at toddler

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Tennessee is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she threw a metal chair at a 3-year-old girl, hitting her in the head. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department said the alleged incident happened on Dec. 28 at the Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool in...
WARTRACE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill woman arrested on murder, fentanyl charges

A Spring Hill woman was arrested on Tuesday - her 23rd birthday - on three counts of fentanyl distribution and second-degree murder. Breanna Nicole Collins was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Huff's Grocery in Thompson's Station by Spring Hill police and was released on $70,000 bail later that night.
SPRING HILL, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy