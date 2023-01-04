Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Hospital Photo to Thank 'Renowned' ICU Staff Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner is on the mend, thanks to his rockstar ICU team. The Marvel star has spent the last week in intensive care following an accident at his Reno, Nevada property, where he was run over by his snow plow while trying to free a stuck vehicle, which was later revealed to be a member of his family.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell
After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
Disney+’s ‘Willow’: Here’s Why Jade Claymore, aka Erin Kellyman, Looks So Familiar
Erin Kellyman's 'Willow' character Jade Claymore has the first queer relationship on a Disney+ franchise. Who is this actor who looks so familiar?
Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude”
Jesse Daniel is celebrating an impressive six years of sobriety today. He shared an incredibly personal and candid post about his struggles with addiction and alcohol, how it led him to jail many times, and his ultimately getting clean and finding hope after the dark times he went through in his life. Of course, we all know that the country music industry celebrates and glorifies alcohol, and it can be incredibly difficult for artists to be out on the road […] The post Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Editor Eddie Hamilton Wove Together “Punchy, Exciting” Sequences
For the sequel to the 1986 Top Gun, director Joseph Kosinski gave editor Eddie Hamilton the challenge of compressing more than 800 hours of footage into a movie just over two hours. Top Gun: Maverick follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he returns to the Top Gun flight school to prepare a new class of pilots for a dangerous mission. His job becomes more difficult when his late partner’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller), joins the class. Once the exteriors of the jets were shot, Hamilton needed to search through the footage to piece together the final product, which involved a lot of...
