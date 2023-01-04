Read full article on original website
Lawmakers hoping to focus on public education funding during 88th Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas Legislative Session is now less than a week away which will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 10. Hundreds of bills have already been filed. Advocates and lawmakers are hoping public education is a priority this session as teachers demand more pay and there is a continued push for school security.
Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system
SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
Texas school district vows to 'oppose' school choice despite overwhelming community support
ODESSA, Texas. (CITC) — As parents across the country fight for more influence over their children's education, one Texas public school district is vowing to block parents from using their own tax dollars to send their children to private schools. The Ector County Independent School District (ECISD), located in...
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
Bomb cyclone continues to bear down on West Coast bringing heavy rain, snow
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful bomb cyclone is bearing down on the West Coast bringing more threats of dangerous flooding, snow and powerful wind gusts. California is bearing the brunt of the system and the National Weather Service says it's the strongest storm to hit California in five years. It’s expected to continue to see waves of heavy rain and strong winds well into the weekend.
Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
