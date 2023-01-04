ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

abc7amarillo.com

Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system

SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Bomb cyclone continues to bear down on West Coast bringing heavy rain, snow

WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful bomb cyclone is bearing down on the West Coast bringing more threats of dangerous flooding, snow and powerful wind gusts. California is bearing the brunt of the system and the National Weather Service says it's the strongest storm to hit California in five years. It’s expected to continue to see waves of heavy rain and strong winds well into the weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
QUAY COUNTY, NM

