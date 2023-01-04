Ever heard of a white sale? Me either. But apparently, tons of retailers have a “white sale” every January on linens. If that seems like a pretty random sales holiday, it’s because it is. Back in 1878, department store owner John Wanamaker had a surplus of bed sheets in his inventory. So, he slashed prices in the hopes that it would draw customers inside his store during a slow shopping period. Why did he call it a white sale? Because the only sheets he had were white.

