HGTV

Flea Market Flips: Nightstand Edition

Who doesn't love a good flea market flip? With a little paint and a lot of TLC, these thrifted side tables turned into total show-stoppers. We've got the easy step-by-step instructions and all the accessories you'll need to recreate these mini makeovers in your own home. The results are worth flipping for!
HGTV

Start the Year With New Linens Over 50% Off From These January White Sales

Ever heard of a white sale? Me either. But apparently, tons of retailers have a “white sale” every January on linens. If that seems like a pretty random sales holiday, it’s because it is. Back in 1878, department store owner John Wanamaker had a surplus of bed sheets in his inventory. So, he slashed prices in the hopes that it would draw customers inside his store during a slow shopping period. Why did he call it a white sale? Because the only sheets he had were white.
Footwear News

Miranda Kerr Shines in Gilded Louis Vuitton Fish Scale Skirt and Metallic Gold at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Kerr made a rare public appearance at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kerr was dressed daringly from head to toe in Vuitton, including a metallic pair of gold pumps. Rising to the festive occasion, the Australian model wore a plain black turtleneck fastened to a slouchy gold chain, the top tucked into a whimsical midi length skirt that mimicked the look of iridescent fish scales. Over it all, Kerr wore a chocolate brown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

