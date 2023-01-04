ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udFEk_0k3Fgzm700

West Virginia University now has a portable “pod” new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games.

The transportable “nursing pod” is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days and other events, officials said in a press release. University employees may use the pod all year.

“Given the many events held at the Coliseum, we hope this will enhance the fan experience at our facility for nursing mothers,” April Messerly, senior associate athletics director for capital projects, facilities and event management, said in a statement. “As a mother myself, I know this is a much-needed addition.”

The pod was developed by lactation support company Mamava, and contains a keyless entry option, trackable vacancy alerts, outlets and USB ports, among other features.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

One person sent to hospital after car collides with garbage truck

MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person was sent to the hospital yesterday afternoon after an SUV collided with a garbage truck in the Monongah area of Marion County. Officials with the Valley Volunteer Fire Department say that on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 PM they responded to assist the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department. Upon arrival, there was a two-vehicle accident with vehicles still in the roadway.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy