Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Realty Buys 10 Industrial Properties in Southern California for $336.2MM
LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today announced the acquisition of ten industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $336.2 million. The transactions were funded using a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from forward equity settlements.
theregistrysocal.com
Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM
Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Pays $10.5MM for 30,874 SQFT Industrial Property in Corona
Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to expand its holding in Southern California. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 23, the company acquired an industrial asset in Corona for $10.5 million, or approximately $340 per square foot. The seller in the transaction is an entity linked to Motive Energy, which is also located at the property, according to public records.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work
Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price up front. “I thought it was...
theregistrysocal.com
Golden Bee Properties Secures $20.8MM Refinancing for Two Los Angeles and Long Beach Multifamily Portfolios
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Zalmi Klyne, managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity team, arranged financing for two multifamily portfolios on behalf of Golden Bee Properties. The set of assets contains a combined 105 units and is located throughout Long Beach and Los Angeles, California. “We were able...
theregistrysocal.com
111-Room Marriott TownePlace Suites Planned in Carson
A site that is currently developed with a Motel 6 could soon be seeing another hotel development, according to plans filed with the City of Carson. Those plans, which were submitted by Arris Studio Architects, on behalf of Carson Hospitality Group, would bring a 111-room Marriott TownePlace Suites to the site at 888 E. Dominguez St.
theregistrysocal.com
Decoboard Enterprises Offers up for Sale San Bernardino Industrial Asset for $15MM
The industrial market across Southern California has done well over the last few years, and an opportunity to acquire an existing asset there may be an appealing proposition for some companies. This is what Decoboard Enterprises is hoping as it was considering placing on the market for sale the 107,795 square foot industrial property it owns and occupies in San Bernardino located at 1050 West Rialto Avenue. Decoboard is hoping to sell the property for $15.5 million, or roughly $144 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
theregistrysocal.com
Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced today it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
thepalmspringspost.com
In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered
One step into the vast, open space in the center of the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center off South Palm Canyon Drive and you can tell one thing immediately: This ain’t no Stein Mart. Gone are the floral print blouses, “tummy control” leggings, and housewares. In their place is...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
Man sentenced to prison for card skimming installations at SoCal gas stations
Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to creating electronic card skimming devices that prosecutors allege were installed at dozens of gas stations.
goldrushcam.com
Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account
January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
Comments / 0