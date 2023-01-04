ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Rexford Industrial Realty Buys 10 Industrial Properties in Southern California for $336.2MM

LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today announced the acquisition of ten industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $336.2 million. The transactions were funded using a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from forward equity settlements.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM

Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
TEMECULA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Rexford Industrial Pays $10.5MM for 30,874 SQFT Industrial Property in Corona

Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to expand its holding in Southern California. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 23, the company acquired an industrial asset in Corona for $10.5 million, or approximately $340 per square foot. The seller in the transaction is an entity linked to Motive Energy, which is also located at the property, according to public records.
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work

Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price up front. “I thought it was...
GLENDORA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

111-Room Marriott TownePlace Suites Planned in Carson

A site that is currently developed with a Motel 6 could soon be seeing another hotel development, according to plans filed with the City of Carson. Those plans, which were submitted by Arris Studio Architects, on behalf of Carson Hospitality Group, would bring a 111-room Marriott TownePlace Suites to the site at 888 E. Dominguez St.
CARSON, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Decoboard Enterprises Offers up for Sale San Bernardino Industrial Asset for $15MM

The industrial market across Southern California has done well over the last few years, and an opportunity to acquire an existing asset there may be an appealing proposition for some companies. This is what Decoboard Enterprises is hoping as it was considering placing on the market for sale the 107,795 square foot industrial property it owns and occupies in San Bernardino located at 1050 West Rialto Avenue. Decoboard is hoping to sell the property for $15.5 million, or roughly $144 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
goldrushcam.com

Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account

January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

