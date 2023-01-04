The industrial market across Southern California has done well over the last few years, and an opportunity to acquire an existing asset there may be an appealing proposition for some companies. This is what Decoboard Enterprises is hoping as it was considering placing on the market for sale the 107,795 square foot industrial property it owns and occupies in San Bernardino located at 1050 West Rialto Avenue. Decoboard is hoping to sell the property for $15.5 million, or roughly $144 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO