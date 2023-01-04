Raised in Colorado, I Love Our State. It is filled with the most beautiful places to explore. No matter where you go, there is beauty to be found. Take off and go 100 miles in any direction from Montrose, and you will find the most breathtaking mountains, gorgeous rivers and the most unique places to explore. (Ok, maybe a few extra miles) But who's counting when you're having fun.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO