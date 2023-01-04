ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Best Places within 100 Miles from Montrose to Explore This Summer

Raised in Colorado, I Love Our State. It is filled with the most beautiful places to explore. No matter where you go, there is beauty to be found. Take off and go 100 miles in any direction from Montrose, and you will find the most breathtaking mountains, gorgeous rivers and the most unique places to explore. (Ok, maybe a few extra miles) But who's counting when you're having fun.
My Personal Favorite Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

During my summers as a teen, my family spend many weekends out on Lake Granby. That was until we got stuck out on the lake during a downpour. Since we had no cover on our rented pontoon boat, we were soaked by the time we returned. That was all it took for mom to opt out on future trips.
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years

Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
Mark Your Calendar: 39 Things You Must Do in Colorado in 2023

The spectacular frozen waterfalls at Ouray’s Uncompahgre Gorge form the country’s finest place to learn to ice climb. And there’s never a better time to do so than at Ice Festival time. Come for climbs, clinics, costume parties, and a peek at the world’s best climbers scampering up the cascade at the Elite Mixed Climbing Competition. January 19 to 22; free admission; check the website for clinic times and rates.
Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
CPW’s advice for living with coyotes

(COLORADO) — Coyotes are common in Southern Colorado and can pose a risk to humans and pets alike, if steps aren’t taken to minimize interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shares about coyotes along the front range on their website. “The coyote’s success is attributed to the coyote’s own ability to adapt. Coyotes have adjusted very […]
