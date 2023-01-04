ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project

Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035

Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Next Step For Oregon Opioid Settlement Fund

Oregon Opioid Settlement: Oregon is slowly beginning to receive settlement funds from a lawsuit over the state’s opioid crisis. Captain Lee Eby of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will help distribute the money. He is the vice chair of the Oregon Opioid Settlement’s Board for Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Oregon House Republican 2023 legislative leadership team includes Southern Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state House of Representatives Republicans are including Southern Oregon representatives in the 2023 legislative Caucus Leadership Team. Today House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) announced the leadership team as the caucus works on Oregon's 2023 legislative session. It includes:. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), House Republican Leader.
OREGON STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Program for Oregon Veterans Needs More Participants

Paid for with $1 million in state lottery funds, Oregon launched its Veteran Dental Program, which provides free dental care to the state’s veteran residents, on January 1. The program provides prophylaxes, restorative care, tooth extractions, dentures, and emergency care at no charge to qualifying veterans. And the qualifications are not overly restrictive. Single veterans making $54,000 or less, or veterans with a family of four earning $111,000 or less are eligible. The program is funded to provide care to 2,500 veterans; however, only 200 have applied. Click here to read more.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

More Oregon families now qualify for affordable child care program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services and Early Learning Division of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care program. The expansion took effect on Jan. 1 and is among the provisions of...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Six Areas Rocky Coast Protected by Oregon Government to Save Environment

Six Areas Rocky Coast: On the Oregon coast, six rocky outcrops are being examined for protection. At the Department of Land Conservation and Development, Andy Lanier oversees marine affairs. According to him, the properties underwent a multi-year process that included collaborating with neighboring communities. Cape Foulweather, south of Depoe Bay,...
OREGON STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy