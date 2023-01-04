Paid for with $1 million in state lottery funds, Oregon launched its Veteran Dental Program, which provides free dental care to the state’s veteran residents, on January 1. The program provides prophylaxes, restorative care, tooth extractions, dentures, and emergency care at no charge to qualifying veterans. And the qualifications are not overly restrictive. Single veterans making $54,000 or less, or veterans with a family of four earning $111,000 or less are eligible. The program is funded to provide care to 2,500 veterans; however, only 200 have applied. Click here to read more.

