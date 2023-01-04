Read full article on original website
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
KTVL
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
focushillsboro.com
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035
Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
focushillsboro.com
Next Step For Oregon Opioid Settlement Fund
Oregon Opioid Settlement: Oregon is slowly beginning to receive settlement funds from a lawsuit over the state’s opioid crisis. Captain Lee Eby of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will help distribute the money. He is the vice chair of the Oregon Opioid Settlement’s Board for Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
focushillsboro.com
People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From The Oregon Treasurer
People With Unclaimed Funds: People who have unclaimed salaries, security deposits, tax refunds, or other unclaimed property might expect a payment from the state Treasury in the amount of up to ten thousand dollars if they haven’t claimed it yet. People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From...
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
KDRV
Oregon House Republican 2023 legislative leadership team includes Southern Oregonians
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state House of Representatives Republicans are including Southern Oregon representatives in the 2023 legislative Caucus Leadership Team. Today House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) announced the leadership team as the caucus works on Oregon's 2023 legislative session. It includes:. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), House Republican Leader.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
focushillsboro.com
9 People From Oregon And SW Washington Have Been Charged With Rioting On 6th January
9 People From Oregon: Federal prosecutors are still going through hundreds of files two years after a violent crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 950 persons have been detained in relation to the attack on January 6; nine of them are from Oregon and Southwest Washington.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Program for Oregon Veterans Needs More Participants
Paid for with $1 million in state lottery funds, Oregon launched its Veteran Dental Program, which provides free dental care to the state’s veteran residents, on January 1. The program provides prophylaxes, restorative care, tooth extractions, dentures, and emergency care at no charge to qualifying veterans. And the qualifications are not overly restrictive. Single veterans making $54,000 or less, or veterans with a family of four earning $111,000 or less are eligible. The program is funded to provide care to 2,500 veterans; however, only 200 have applied. Click here to read more.
KTVZ
More Oregon families now qualify for affordable child care program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services and Early Learning Division of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care program. The expansion took effect on Jan. 1 and is among the provisions of...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
focushillsboro.com
Six Areas Rocky Coast Protected by Oregon Government to Save Environment
Six Areas Rocky Coast: On the Oregon coast, six rocky outcrops are being examined for protection. At the Department of Land Conservation and Development, Andy Lanier oversees marine affairs. According to him, the properties underwent a multi-year process that included collaborating with neighboring communities. Cape Foulweather, south of Depoe Bay,...
KTVZ
Parents share their struggles finding child care, as NeighborImpact offers grants to help close the gap
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon is investing more than $8 million to ease the child care crisis in Central Oregon. Crook and Deschutes counties are classified as "child care deserts," where fewer than 33% of kids have access to a slot. NeighborImpact is expanding its child care...
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
