kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: 101 Reopened at Last Chance In Del Norte, Numerous Humboldt Roadways Remain Closed
Crews have cleared the slide at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County and U.S. Highway 101 is now back open, Caltrans reports. A slide has closed U.S. Highway 101 at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, with no current estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans. Crews are...
kymkemp.com
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One
A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: NB 101 Closed at Mendo/Sonoma Line] Highways and Byways Throughout the Emerald Triangle and Beyond
Most major highways are open but there are numerous reports of small road hazards. However, Highway 101 is closed north of Trinidad and Highway 1 is closed in south Mendocino County. But that could change as the storm’s full force is just now slamming into the area. Many local...
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses
A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake
It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
waste360.com
Body Found in Recology Recycling Bin
A woman's body was found on a Recology recycling truck during the collection process. Based on the route, a representative said that the body had been picked up somewhere in the limits of Eureka, Calif. As an investigation begins, officers are working to identify and notify next of kin. Read...
kymkemp.com
Storm Damage Noted in Southern Humboldt as Lost Coast Sees Wind Gusts Up to 94 MPH
As the storm front predicted for Northern California hits, reports of damages are coming in from the Southern Humboldt area. The National Weather Service reported that the highest wind gust, as of 11 a.m., was reported on Upper Bear River Road on King’s Range. Additionally, Shelter Cove Fire has...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
North Coast Journal
SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
kymkemp.com
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
kymkemp.com
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
