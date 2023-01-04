Here's how you can send a Valentine's card to those in VA hospitals and deployed troops

A national nonprofit is once again collecting Valentine’s Day cards for veterans in Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals and deployed service members.

Soldiers’ Angels receives thousands of Valentine’s Day greeting cards each year addressed to service members and veterans. Since the cost to ship the cards is so high, this year the organization is asking for those who send Valentine’s cards to include $1 per card. The money received will help to offset the cost of shipping boxes of cards overseas or shipping to representatives for distribution at VA Hospitals.

Although the gesture of sending a Valentine’s Day greeting card may seem small, those who are serving overseas greatly appreciate the kind thoughts.

“Many deployed service members do not receive any mail from home,” said Air Force veterans and Soldiers’ Angels CEO Amy Palmer. “Receiving a card from someone they may not know, but who supports them nonetheless, is a fantastic way to boost the morale of our service members.”

The story is very much the same for veteran patients in VA Hospitals.

“Many are staying in a hospital that may be many miles or several states away from their nearest family members,” says Palmer. “And, due to visitation restrictions that might still be in place, these patients may not have any visitors so receiving a card or other support helps to keep them going.”

For those who would like to help spread the love to deployed service members and veterans this Valentine’s Day, please send your Valentine’s Day cards along with $1 per card to:

Soldiers’ Angels Valentines for Veterans

2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107

San Antonio, Texas 78218

For more information on the program, visit here.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .