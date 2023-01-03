Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Brunei Darussalam: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Flag of Brunei Darussalam: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. Flags can be any color and design, and some even seem as though they are a random assortment of hues and symbols. However, this is never the case. Flags represent many different cultural aspects, whether it be history, liberty, control, or protection. In fact, quite often flags symbolize the past, present, and future of the nation they represent. But what does the flag of Brunei Darussalam represent? Let’s find out!
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Discover the 3 Most Populated Cities in Egypt
Egypt is officially called the Arab Republic of Egypt, a transcontinental country that covers the northeastern part of Africa and the southwestern corner of Asia. Egypt has one of the most ancient histories of any nation, with the earliest writing, agriculture, urbanization, organized religion, and central government all developed in Ancient Egypt, which is popularly regarded as the cradle of civilization. With approximately 100 million inhabitants, the country is the 14th most populated country in the world. The country is the most populated in North Africa and the Middle East, and the third most populated in Africa as a whole.
The Rufous-Bellied Thrush: National Bird of Brazil
Brazil is famous for the Amazon rainforest, with 60% of the rainforest in its borders. The rainforest is immensely diverse providing habitats for thousands of species. You may think that Brazil would choose one of the flashy tropical birds like the brilliant blue Hyacinth macaw, long-beaked toco toucan or chattering jandaya parakeet. However, the bird that was chosen to represent the Brazilian people is more common than you think. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Brazil.
Red-Crowned Crane: The National Bird of China
As one of the five largest countries in the world, China hosts a variety of ecosystems. From north to south, the country is about 3,400 miles so you can imagine how different the climate is in northern China vs southern. Much of China is grasslands and about a third is mountainous, but there are vast forests, dry deserts and thousands of miles of coastline. China is a spectacular destination for birders that want to see some of the most magnificent birds. Locations like Beidaihe, Poyang Lake, Caohai, and the bird sanctuary at Qinghai Lake can have thousands of migratory birds at a time or just a few of some of the rarest birds in the world. When it comes to the national bird of China there is one that stands out. Read on to find out all about the national bird of China!
Elephant Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Elephant Spirit Symbolism and Meaning Around the World. Many nations worldwide derive fantastical meaning from the world around them and the animals with whom they share their world. Elephants are native to Africa and Asia and are featured in many mythological and cultural traditions. What Is a Spirit Animal? Can...
Button Mushrooms vs. Shiitake Mushrooms
Button mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms are two of the most popular types of mushrooms, and ones that you can easily find at a grocery store or in a list of ingredients for tasty pasta dishes or soups. However, knowing which species to use can be confusing. Many people are not familiar with the differences in how mushrooms are cultivated and do not know how to identify their different flavors. When should you use a button mushroom? If you don’t like the taste of a shiitake, should you assume that you will not enjoy a button mushroom either?
The Meaning Of Chinese Money Plant
As its name suggests, the Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is native to China. The Chinese have prized Pilea peperomioides for its beauty and the belief that it brings the owner good luck and prosperity for millennia. This trendy houseplant only reached the shores of North America in the early 20th century. These easy-to-propagate plants were popular with horticulturists and hobbyists throughout the ensuing years, only becoming widely commercially available in the 21st century. Keep reading to discover the meaning of the Chinese money plant.
