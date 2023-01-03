ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Artist to demonstrate work Thursday

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program showcasing the talents of Chris Carter on Thursday, Jan. 12. The demonstration of her drawing and painting styles will be at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton. The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Thomas Li Trenta

Thomas Paul Li Trenta of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 69. Born in Manhattan to the late Paul and Gloria Li Trenta, he was a lifelong athletic champion, master plumber, New York Yankees fan and ballbuster. He is survived by his children, Thomas R., Catie,...
WANTAGE, NJ
SCCC registration open for spring semester

Students looking to begin an associate degree or certificate program, continue their studies, or get ahead in their professional career may register at Sussex County Community College for the spring semester. With more than 70 degrees and certificates, 11 athletic programs, and a rich campus atmosphere, SCCC has something for...
NEWTON, NJ

