a-z-animals.com
Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive
Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive. When most people imagine a lion, they picture the king of the jungle that can take on any animal that crosses their path. While this is true most of the time, one male lion got so spooked, tourists on a safari witnessed something incredible.
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Adorable Baby Elephant Blow Bubbles With Its Trunk
Watch This Adorable Baby Elephant Blow Bubbles With Its Trunk. Baby animals are just the cutest! Similarly to humans, they can be blissfully unaware and have a youthful spirit that loves nothing more than to play and have fun exploring their environment. Take baby elephants for example. These huge babies...
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Mountain Lion Breaks Into California Home & Drags Poor Dog Out By Its Neck
A community in Santa Rosa, California is a bit on edge, after video footage has surfaced of a mountain lion walking into a house, attacking the dog inside, and dragging it out by its neck into the backyard. According to KRON4, it all went down last week when a resident...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Male Lion Shrug Off a Pack of Taunting Hyenas
One of the largest wildlife reserves in Africa is Kruger National Park, located in northeastern South Africa. The Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalos – as well as other wild creatures, are abundant there. Along with several bird species including vultures, eagles, and storks, there...
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Male Silverback Lay Down the Law to Stop a Brawl
Any parent who has had to break up a fight between their kids will know where this silverback is coming from. Gorillas share 98% of their DNA with humans and after watching this vid we can see that they also share plenty of parenting dilemmas too. Watch this and see if you can relate!
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
Beat Up Buck Spotted On Trail Cam Footage With One Antler Dangling From Its Head
We’ve seen some wild scenarios involving antlers this year. From an Alaskan moose shedding its antlers basically right in front of someone’s doorstep, a hunter in Kansas bagging a buck that had his trail camera wrapped around its antlers, a “unicorn” buck with an antler sticking out of its forehead, and the list of examples go on and on.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
