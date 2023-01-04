ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl indicted by grand jury

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari were indicted by the grand jury Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child’s disappearance to law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISp6U_0k3FF6vg00

Madalina had been missing since November, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

The Cornelius Police Department released surveillance video from her school bus on Nov. 21. This is the last time officials had independent confirmation of when she was last seen.

Early Tuesday, a Mecklenburg County judge issued an order to seal court documents about the case.

RELATED | Judge orders Madalina Cojocari documents sealed from public access

Caylee’s Law in North Carolina is very likely the main reason the parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.

Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari

This is a developing story; stick with QCN for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy