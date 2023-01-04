ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia Tech versus FSU

Georgia Tech travels to Tallahassee, Florida to face Florida State in a 1 PM tipoff at the Donald L Tucker Center. Georgia Tech enters the game with an 8-6 record overall and they're 1-3 in the ACC. First Half - The Jackets open with Miles Kelly, Lance Terry, Deebo Coleman,...
Live Updates: GT 29, FSU 26 - First Half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on Bally's Sports Network, with Tom Were and Mike Gminski on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage.
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer

Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
