Georgia Tech versus FSU
Georgia Tech travels to Tallahassee, Florida to face Florida State in a 1 PM tipoff at the Donald L Tucker Center. Georgia Tech enters the game with an 8-6 record overall and they're 1-3 in the ACC. First Half - The Jackets open with Miles Kelly, Lance Terry, Deebo Coleman,...
FSU’s Way Too Early Projected Depth Chart for 2023 - Offense
Florida State's roster is starting to take shape for the 2023 season, especially on offense where the Seminoles have made moves to retain key starters like Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson, as well as several important transfer additions along the line. And with Tour of Duty getting ready...
Live Updates: GT 29, FSU 26 - First Half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on Bally's Sports Network, with Tom Were and Mike Gminski on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage.
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer
Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
TDD Podcast Episode 161: A big win and a terrible loss for Duke against FSU and NC State
When head coach Jon Scheyer took over the program this spring it was almost a certainty that the Blue Devils would have some growing pains. Not only was the rookie head coach taking over for one of, if not the greatest college basketball coach of all time, but Scheyer was doing so with a roster that featured 11 new players, seven of which were freshmen.
Late Kick: Florida State boasts top transfer portal class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Florida State's top-ranked transfer portal class.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
