CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Morrow and Keenan were large sheep operators in Central Oregon
One of the large sheep ranches in Central Oregon was operated by Andrew Morrow and James Keenan. Andrew Morrow was born in Ireland in 1858. His family came to the United States when he was a young boy and settled in Beloit, Wisconsin. Andrew was sent west to California in 1883 by a firm he worked for to supervise the construction of a paper mill. He and his wife Maggie came to Central Oregon in 1884 and homesteaded on Willow Creek north of Grizzly Mountain. Maggie died and Andrew’s sister, Mary, came to live with him at his homestead.
