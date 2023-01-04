ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed

Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night

When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season. Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter. “I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s...
ATHENS, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NJ.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Chiefs...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Cat Country

Fan Confidence is High Leading into Week 18

Last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017. The team’s 31-3 victory has seemingly increased fan confidence in the team. Last week we asked if you thought that the team was headed in the right direction and 98% of voters said yes. This week, 99% of fans voted yes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

