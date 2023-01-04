After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO