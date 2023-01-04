Read full article on original website
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for 'vermin activity'
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support Payments
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: Staff picks come out to even split
The Tennessee Titans enter a Week 18, winner-take-all contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with almost nobody expecting them to win. And it’s fair to think that way, as these two teams couldn’t be more polar opposites at the moment. The Titans have lost six in a row and,...
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions: Expert round-up for Week 18
You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of Nashville who believes the Tennessee Titans will upset the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Hell, you might even be hard-pressed to find people in Nashville — and for good reason. The Titans are in the midst of a six-game losing...
atozsports.com
The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night
When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett
ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season. Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter. “I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Chiefs...
Marvin Jones provides surehanded ‘security blanket’ for Jags
Marvin Jones is preparing for his final game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could come Saturday night against rival Tennessee, a matchup that will decide the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The 32-year-old receiver is a pending free agent, and with former Atlanta standout Calvin...
Sporting News
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Jaguars popularity reaching record numbers on television
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a year ago at this time hundreds of Jaguars fans dressed up as clowns to protest the way that the team was being run. My, how things have changed. In that time the Jaguars are one game away from winning the division and hosting...
Colin Cowherd Predicts How the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel Will Shake Out
Watch Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre predict how the 2023 quarterback carousel will shake out this offseason.
First Coast News
Design firm HOK says it has been picked as the architect for Jaguars stadium redesign
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Design firm, HOK, tells First Coast News it has been selected as the architect for the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium redesign. HOK could not provide any additional details on the design or project. HOK helped redesign Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. "We thought...
Big Cat Country
Fan Confidence is High Leading into Week 18
Last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017. The team’s 31-3 victory has seemingly increased fan confidence in the team. Last week we asked if you thought that the team was headed in the right direction and 98% of voters said yes. This week, 99% of fans voted yes.
First Coast News
It was always the tree? Jaguars fan won't take down Christmas tree until team finishes season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no doubt, Tim Bee loves the Jacksonville Jaguars. So much so, he's has an autographed photo of the first 10 players of the team. He's been a fan since 1994. Like any Jags fanatic, Bee has seen the: good, bad and downright ugly. "You...
How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV channel, time, stream, odds
Today’s the day. The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the latter half of the 2022 season hoping to track down the Tennessee Titans and set up a Week 18 showdown for all the marbles. Mission accomplished. Now the Jaguars have a chance at their second division title in 15 years. The...
Titans vs. Jaguars: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
It all comes down to this: the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night to determine who will win the AFC South for the 2022 campaign. The Titans have won it the last two years and looked to be primed to win a...
