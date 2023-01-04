Read full article on original website
Jason Whitlock: “Include football in your prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed from a heart attack during Monday Night Football. Everyone desperately wants the 24-year-old safety to recover— the same is not true for the sport that enriches him and countless other young men. The woke have programmed us to hate football, and to see it as a source of toxic masculinity, unnecessary health risk, and a relic of a dying patriarchy. Football has been demonized. We watch it while holding our breath believing that every hit leads to life-altering head trauma. The 2022 season could very well be remembered as the year the NFL died in Cincinnati. The Queen City is where Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa crumpled, fingers contorted, and lost consciousness after a routine sack during a Thursday Night Football game. Three months later another seemingly routine hit precipitated Hamlin's collapse, loss of consciousness, and rushed to a local hospital. The NFL delights in its ability to attract massive audiences to its stand-alone games. The league's pervasiveness and overexposure work against it when dramatic injuries occur. Games intended to entertain and distract turn into somber visitations and funerals. Broadcasters inadvertently transform into mourners, eulogists, and priests. Corporate media's addiction to Twitter compels a competition of last rites and emotion. The enemies of football are the real winners. The feminists and leftists pushing the anti-football propaganda campaign have even seduced the sports participants. Inside an American culture that rewards victimhood, current and former NFL players cast themselves as martyrs of a game that makes them millionaires. In reaction to Hamlin's on-field tragedy, former Pittsburgh Steeler, turned ESPN broadcaster Ryan Clark proclaimed that Hamlin's cardiac arrest was a byproduct of football. I get that Ryan Clark is reacting in the moment just hours after Damar Hamlin is taken to a hospital in Cincinnati, he's in critical condition, I get it, but Scott Van Pelt, or someone at ESPN needs to force some reality on Ryan Clark. They shouldn't just let these football players emote on air. I played football all the way through college. I have many close friends who had long careers in the NFL. I've never heard anyone say they're 'ready to die' for football. No one that I know looks at football as a life and death situation. Injuries are always a possibility, no one thinks of death. In 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old Detroit Lions receiver died during the game. It was later revealed he suffered blood clots. Hughes is the only NFL player to die during the game, THE ONLY NFL PLAYER TO DIE DURING A GAME. It happened 50 years ago. I was unaware of Hughes’s death, there was no 24-hour sports news network in 1971. Monday Night Football was just a year old. As a news story Hughes’ death wasn't treated as a national tragedy, it was something bad that happened. Bad things happen in all activities. In 1990, college basketball star Hank Gathers collapsed and died while playing hoops. In 1993, Boston Celtics forward Reggie Lewis collapsed and died during a practice. In 1920, a Yankees pitcher struck the head of Cleveland's Ray Chapman with a pitch. Chapman died 12 hours later. I was at the race in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt slammed the wall and died. I knew the boxer Randie Carver. I was at the fight that killed him and visited his family at the hospital the day he was pronounced dead in 1999. My point is that football is not unique. Men and women take risks playing sports, riding the subway, or swimming in a pool or the ocean; there's no reason to blame football for what happened to Damar Hamlin. It's nearly impossible to have measured nuanced conversations in the media today. Everything said on ESPN is crafted in a way to please Twitter. It's all performative emotion and outrage. It's all dishonest and inauthentic… Police officers put their lives on the line, so do members of the military. Football players play a game. Boxers and mixed martial artists take more risks than football players… Let's ask God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit to intervene on behalf of Damar Hamlin, he's in critical condition. Do the same for football, its public perception is on life support too.” (Full Segment Above)
Colin Cowherd Predicts How the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel Will Shake Out
Watch Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre predict how the 2023 quarterback carousel will shake out this offseason, as Colin and J-Mac have new destinations for players the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and even bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson. Tom...
Colin Cowherd Lays Out Possible Aaron Rodgers Blockbuster Trade
Colin Cowherd: “I do believe this weekend that if Aaron and the Packers lost and don't make the playoffs, or they get in and then get eliminated quickly, I do believe they will strongly consider getting a first-round pick or two for Aaron Rodgers and rolling the dice with Jordan Love. They moved up to get him it looks like a total blown pick if you don't play him, and GM's like to play their picks, especially the first round picks they moved up for, and it does look like Jordan Love has gotten significantly better in the last year. That's what people say, that's what the film says, that's what we saw. So Aaron gets beat this weekend, you sit there and think ‘What's the point? We can do that with Jordan Love. We're still the best-run organization in this division.’ Some of you say ‘DEAD CAP HIT!’… It doesn't matter for a couple years, you would have a big dead cap hit, but you're not paying Jordan Love anything and this is a very complete roster. They could probably use an edge rusher, one more receiver, they went heavy into the o-line last year, this roster doesn't have a lot of needs. Maybe another edge rusher, maybe another receiver, that's about it. It’s a good roster, it's playing very well right now. I'll throw this at you: Aaron's smart, Aaron's calculated, his whole vaccine thing, he's calculated… Ask yourself this, he's going to be 39 years old and he's expensive. If Aaron keeps mentioning ‘I don't know if I'm gonna play’ [next year] then hmm, the team that gets him doesn't have to give up many picks. Aaron's not going to go play for a crappy team, he'll just retire. Tennessee's the team I put out there. It gives Mike Vrabel leverage, the guy talks retirement every 15 minutes, he's 39 years old, he's doing Ayahuasca in the offseason— I'm not giving you three first-round picks, I'll give you a one and a two. Especially after Russell Wilson’s disaster deal, a first and a second? Aaron understands wherever he goes, he doesn't want to gut the team's draft capital. He wants to go to Tennessee, he wants them to have enough picks to get him another receiver. Trey Burks they like a lot but they need another receiver. You don't want to have to give up multiple firsts or seconds, that's what hurts Denver's job right now, man, they got no picks next year. He's 39, he's super expensive, and he talks retirement— you're not going to have to give up nearly as much as you would if he was 36, say he's playing till he's 46 years old. If Aaron's three years younger and is like ‘I'm never retiring! I want to break Brady's record!’, you're gonna have to give up four firsts, two seconds, and a third. Aaron is smart, Titans could give up less [by Rodgers talking retirement]. You think Mike Vrabel thinks today he's going to win the AFC – Burrow, Allen, Mahomes, Herbert – with Tannehill?? Gotta have a gunslinger, gotta have an all-timer. Aaron's going to be the one all-timer on the market potentially.” (Full Segment Above)
