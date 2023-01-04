ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crypto-academy.org

‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFT Seller Arrested For Fraud

A $2.9 million rug pull is reported to have been carried out by the creator of the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which is a rip-off of the well-known Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. A 24-year-old French national named Aurelien Michel, who resides in the United Arab...
crypto-academy.org

Celsius Co-Founder Alex Mashinsky Sued By NY Attorney General

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, has filed a lawsuit against Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky, claiming that he made several “false and deceptive assertions” that caused investors to lose billions. The action, which includes allegedly scamming investors of billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,...
NEW YORK STATE
crypto-academy.org

Twitter Data Breach: Hacker Released 200M Users’ Information For Free

Following a breach that exposed 400 million users’ private information in the final week of December 2022, 200 million Twitter users’ private information, including their email addresses, was made for sale. The hacker who perpetrated the December breach had already made a demand of $200,000 from Twitter to...
crypto-academy.org

Founders of Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed By US Court

According to details provided by consultancy company Teneo, the founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Zhu Su and Kyle Davies were served a Twitter subpoena on January 5 after Singaporean authorities gave the liquidators authorization as a result of an American bankruptcy court decision. According to a Teneo representative, Singapore’s...

