crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried Files Request to Keep Hold of $450M in Robinhood Stock
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, has submitted a plea to maintain his 56 million shares of the Robinhood trading app, which are currently valued at around $450 million. SBF’s attorneys claim in a court filing that he needs some of this cash to cover the cost of his...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Miners Return Energy To Distressed Texas Grid
After the catastrophic winter storm in Texas in December 2022, Bitcoin miners supplied the system with up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity, which was sufficient to light more than 1.5 million modest houses. Due to the adaptability of mining operations and the supplementary services offered by state authorities, this remarkable...
msn.com
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
teslarati.com
Tesla shares tank ARK Invest ETF after massive purchase
ARK Invest purchased just over $26 million in Tesla shares on the final day of trading in 2022, cementing its position in the company and resulting in a massive loss today. It’s no secret that Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a tough couple of weeks, if not months. From its peak in early 2022, the American carmaker’s stock fell by nearly 70% by the end of the year. Nonetheless, some institutional investors still saw the automaker’s stock collapse as an opportunity instead of a disappointment. This resulted in ARK Invest purchasing over $26 million in Tesla shares, which has ultimately collapsed its ETF value today.
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout
A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel channels Warren Buffett in explaining the problem behind Tesla's epic stock price decline
Jeremy Siegel used a quote from Warren Buffett to explain the problem behind Tesla's epic stock price decline. "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price," Buffett once said. "The problem with Tesla was always the price, and...
Markets in for a 'rude awakening': expert
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper discusses the outlook for the markets and the impact from the Fed's management of inflation on "Mornings With Maria."
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
Investors clinging to the S&P 500 aren't safe and should get out of crowded trades and into other areas like small caps, Bank of America's top stock strategist says
Investors clinging onto the S&P 500 aren't safe, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. The benchmark stock index is overcrowded, and any selling could spark more pain for investors. She encouraged investors to allocate more funds into overlooked areas of the market, like energy and small cap stocks. Investors clinging to...
'Everything is going down': A hedge fund manager who returned 163% in 2022 says stock-market pain is only beginning
Veteran trader Neal Berger is betting that global assets are going to feel more pain, after scoring a massive gain last year when stocks had their worst performance since 2008. According to a Bloomberg report, he ran Eagle's View Capital Management as a fund of funds for 16 years before...
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
Home sellers are basically throwing money at buyers right now
Home sellers are doing way more to entice homebuyers these days, according to data from Redfin published Thursday morning. Why it matters: Oh, how the tables have turned. During the pandemic real estate frenzy, sellers held all the cards and desperate buyers did whatever they could to close a deal — waiving the inspection, paying way over asking, etc.
crypto-academy.org
US Regulators Warn Banks Over Cryptocurrency Risks
In light of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the increased market volatility, US authorities have cautioned banks to be alert to the dangers associated with exposure to the sector of cryptocurrencies. In response to concerns about the potential for contagion, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp...
Rivian Continues to Fall Apart
Among the worst-performing companies in terms of share price in 2022 was this electric vehicle maker.
crypto-academy.org
SEC Objects Binance’s Plans To Acquire Voyager Digital
Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has received a “limited objection” from the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. Binance’s planned $1 billion acquisition of insolvent cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital was rejected due to a lack of “sufficient information.”. The limited objection was submitted on January...
crypto-academy.org
Genesis Parent Company DCG Closes Wealth Management Division
After learning that Genesis Global had let go 30% of its workforce, DCG, the parent firm, decided to shut down its wealth section. The corporation has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty at Genesis since the FTX crash, and this is the most recent indication of concern. Digital Currency Group (DCG),...
crypto-academy.org
Mt Gox Repayments Moved Back To September 2023
Base and intermediate payments will be delayed from July to September 2023, according to an Mt. Gox announcement. Creditors may now see the light at the end of the tunnel, although one that is significantly longer than when they first started waiting for their money. The first payments that creditors...
