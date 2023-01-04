ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crypto-academy.org

Sam Bankman-Fried Files Request to Keep Hold of $450M in Robinhood Stock

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, has submitted a plea to maintain his 56 million shares of the Robinhood trading app, which are currently valued at around $450 million. SBF’s attorneys claim in a court filing that he needs some of this cash to cover the cost of his...
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Miners Return Energy To Distressed Texas Grid

After the catastrophic winter storm in Texas in December 2022, Bitcoin miners supplied the system with up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity, which was sufficient to light more than 1.5 million modest houses. Due to the adaptability of mining operations and the supplementary services offered by state authorities, this remarkable...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
teslarati.com

Tesla shares tank ARK Invest ETF after massive purchase

ARK Invest purchased just over $26 million in Tesla shares on the final day of trading in 2022, cementing its position in the company and resulting in a massive loss today. It’s no secret that Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a tough couple of weeks, if not months. From its peak in early 2022, the American carmaker’s stock fell by nearly 70% by the end of the year. Nonetheless, some institutional investors still saw the automaker’s stock collapse as an opportunity instead of a disappointment. This resulted in ARK Invest purchasing over $26 million in Tesla shares, which has ultimately collapsed its ETF value today.
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout

A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
Markets Insider

Investors clinging to the S&P 500 aren't safe and should get out of crowded trades and into other areas like small caps, Bank of America's top stock strategist says

Investors clinging onto the S&P 500 aren't safe, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. The benchmark stock index is overcrowded, and any selling could spark more pain for investors. She encouraged investors to allocate more funds into overlooked areas of the market, like energy and small cap stocks. Investors clinging to...
u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
Axios

Home sellers are basically throwing money at buyers right now

Home sellers are doing way more to entice homebuyers these days, according to data from Redfin published Thursday morning. Why it matters: Oh, how the tables have turned. During the pandemic real estate frenzy, sellers held all the cards and desperate buyers did whatever they could to close a deal — waiving the inspection, paying way over asking, etc.
crypto-academy.org

US Regulators Warn Banks Over Cryptocurrency Risks

In light of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the increased market volatility, US authorities have cautioned banks to be alert to the dangers associated with exposure to the sector of cryptocurrencies. In response to concerns about the potential for contagion, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp...
crypto-academy.org

SEC Objects Binance’s Plans To Acquire Voyager Digital

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has received a “limited objection” from the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. Binance’s planned $1 billion acquisition of insolvent cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital was rejected due to a lack of “sufficient information.”. The limited objection was submitted on January...
crypto-academy.org

Genesis Parent Company DCG Closes Wealth Management Division

After learning that Genesis Global had let go 30% of its workforce, DCG, the parent firm, decided to shut down its wealth section. The corporation has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty at Genesis since the FTX crash, and this is the most recent indication of concern. Digital Currency Group (DCG),...
crypto-academy.org

Mt Gox Repayments Moved Back To September 2023

Base and intermediate payments will be delayed from July to September 2023, according to an Mt. Gox announcement. Creditors may now see the light at the end of the tunnel, although one that is significantly longer than when they first started waiting for their money. The first payments that creditors...

