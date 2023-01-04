ARK Invest purchased just over $26 million in Tesla shares on the final day of trading in 2022, cementing its position in the company and resulting in a massive loss today. It’s no secret that Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a tough couple of weeks, if not months. From its peak in early 2022, the American carmaker’s stock fell by nearly 70% by the end of the year. Nonetheless, some institutional investors still saw the automaker’s stock collapse as an opportunity instead of a disappointment. This resulted in ARK Invest purchasing over $26 million in Tesla shares, which has ultimately collapsed its ETF value today.

4 DAYS AGO