Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly rejected by multiple European teams - despite being made available at a huge discount of £80k-a-week.

The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.

Despite initially pushing for a Manchester United exit in order to play Champions League football once again last summer, Ronaldo has ended up taking a much different opportunity by signing in the Middle East.

It has been reported that Ronaldo was made available to numerous unnamed Champions League teams for just £80,000 per week prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic .

The same report also suggesting that his former club Manchester United were prepared to cover the remainder of his hefty pay packet to pave the way for a cut-price exit.

It appears nothing materialised and he ended up mutually terminating his United contract after his explosive two-part Piers Morgan interview .

Ronaldo's representatives have continued to deny suggestions about making direct contact with any clubs during this saga.

And during his unveiling, the Portugal international revealed that he had 'many opportunities' to join clubs in Europe and South America , before opting to join his new club.

Ronaldo said: ‘I had many opportunities in Europe and many clubs in Brazil, Australia, USA and even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club.

‘I know what I want, and I know what I don’t want. For me, it’s a good challenge to change and to help with my knowledge and experience to grow many important points here.

'I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football. This is why I took this opportunity.'

Ronaldo also reportedly split with his long-serving agent Jorge Mendes after a disagreement over his inteview.

The Athletic also stated that Mendes was not involved in the move to Saudi, having told Ronaldo he should stay at Old Trafford and look to prove himself when on the pitch.

The two decade-long relationship between Ronaldo and Mendes had been deteriorating for some time and his personal manager Ricky Regufe negotiated his transfer to Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr fans may not have to wait too long to see their new signing in action either, as Ronaldo could make his debut on Thursday against Al Ta'ee if he is deemed to be fit enough to play.

It could be a tight call for manager Rudi Garcia, though, given Ronaldo's lack of game time in recent weeks. The former Manchester United forward has not played since Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco on December 10.

