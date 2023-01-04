ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly rejected by multiple European teams - despite being made available at a huge discount of £80k-a-week.

The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.

Despite initially pushing for a Manchester United exit in order to play Champions League football once again last summer, Ronaldo has ended up taking a much different opportunity by signing in the Middle East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eBYA_0k3EvZcv00

It has been reported that Ronaldo was made available to numerous unnamed Champions League teams for just £80,000 per week prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic .

The same report also suggesting that his former club Manchester United were prepared to cover the remainder of his hefty pay packet to pave the way for a cut-price exit.

It appears nothing materialised and he ended up mutually terminating his United contract after his explosive two-part Piers Morgan interview .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNBrl_0k3EvZcv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbXcG_0k3EvZcv00

Ronaldo's representatives have continued to deny suggestions about making direct contact with any clubs during this saga.

And during his unveiling, the Portugal international revealed that he had 'many opportunities' to join clubs in Europe and South America , before opting to join his new club.

Ronaldo said: ‘I had many opportunities in Europe and many clubs in Brazil, Australia, USA and even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club.

‘I know what I want, and I know what I don’t want. For me, it’s a good challenge to change and to help with my knowledge and experience to grow many important points here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JHAn_0k3EvZcv00

'I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football. This is why I took this opportunity.'

Ronaldo also reportedly split with his long-serving agent Jorge Mendes after a disagreement over his inteview.

The Athletic also stated that Mendes was not involved in the move to Saudi, having told Ronaldo he should stay at Old Trafford and look to prove himself when on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHnar_0k3EvZcv00

The two decade-long relationship between Ronaldo and Mendes had been deteriorating for some time and his personal manager Ricky Regufe negotiated his transfer to Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr fans may not have to wait too long to see their new signing in action either, as Ronaldo could make his debut on Thursday against Al Ta'ee if he is deemed to be fit enough to play.

It could be a tight call for manager Rudi Garcia, though, given Ronaldo's lack of game time in recent weeks. The former Manchester United forward has not played since Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco on December 10.

CRISTIANO RONALDO TO AL-NASSR - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

PICTURED: Cristiano Ronaldo OFFICIALLY joins Saudi side Al-Nassr... with the Portuguese star set to earn £175m-a-year as part of sensational contract after his bitter Manchester United exit

You sure, Cristiano? Ronaldo backtracks after signing for Al-Nassr in a £175m-per-year deal just a MONTH after telling Piers Morgan his desire 'to play at the highest level'... and declaring in a 2015 interview he wanted to end his career with 'dignity'

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives 'had multiple meetings with MLS side Sporting Kansas City' before he joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on £175m-a-year deal... and American team's 'package was very close'

'He finished his career with a Piers Morgan interview and Messi has won the World Cup': Jamie Carragher labels Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move a 'sad end'... while Gary Neville believes his ex-team-mate would have 'wanted to stay in Europe'

Cristiano Ronaldo 'will become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid due to a clause in his Al-Nassr contract'... with the Portuguese superstar to team up with long-term rival Lionel Messi in the promotion

'Pride of my life': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro backs the star to 'make history once more' in Instagram post after he signed £175m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo knew it was 'IMPOSSIBLE' to join a Champions League club after his bitter Man United exit and he knew his future lay at Al-Nassr while at the World Cup, claim Spanish outlet Marca

Comments / 0

