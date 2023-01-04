ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Slog AM: Alex Pedersen Won't Run Again, Trump Tries to Settle Speaker Beef, and FDA Lets Pharmacies Sell Medication Abortion

By Will Casey
The Stranger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Slog AM: Washington Supports Assault Weapons Ban, McCarthy Might Cave to Freedom Caucus Trolls, NFL Does the Right Thing for Once

Competing solutions to staffing crisis in our hospitals: The Seattle Times reports that the unions representing nurses working at Washington's hospitals will push lawmakers in Olympia to revive a bill to establish maximum ratios of nurses to patients this legislative session. Hospital lobbyists don't like the idea. Instead, they want Washington to join 39 other states that operate a shared licensing regime to make it easier to hire nurses from other states.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The Center Square

Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push

(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates. Hoffman, host of conservative talk radio’s “The Ari Hoffman Show,” detailed some of what he found on his Twitter page. ...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy