Week 17 Recap: 8-7 ATS (118-109-7 Overall, 51.9%) As I mentioned last week, I stopped giving Twitter picks because picking NFL games is so hard down the stretch. With last week's performance, I did clinch a better than .500 record for the season, which is gratifying. 52% is less than what I hoped for, obviously, as if you bet all of my picks you'd be down for the year on the juice, but it's still a decent outcome considering some of the other possibilities.

1 DAY AGO