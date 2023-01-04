ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Andrew's Week 18 Picks

Week 17 Recap: 8-7 ATS (118-109-7 Overall, 51.9%) As I mentioned last week, I stopped giving Twitter picks because picking NFL games is so hard down the stretch. With last week's performance, I did clinch a better than .500 record for the season, which is gratifying. 52% is less than what I hoped for, obviously, as if you bet all of my picks you'd be down for the year on the juice, but it's still a decent outcome considering some of the other possibilities.

