Teen Mom fans think major cast member has quit the show after sharing cryptic post following explosive showdown

By Kylie Parham
 3 days ago
TEEN Mom fans believe one lead cast member has quit the show after a series of mysterious posts on social media.

Ashley Jones recently suffered the tragic loss of her brother Deandre at the age of 32.

Ashley Jones shared cryptic messages on social media Credit: MTV
Fans have questioned her status on Teen Mom Credit: Reddit
Ashley suffered the loss of her brother just days before Christmas Credit: Reddit

Now the reality star has come forward with a cryptic message leading fans to believe her time on the show might be limited.

The TV personality took to her Twitter profile this week to share a threatening note directed at her haters.

"Now that my brother is gone, I'm really ready to eat y'all h*es up so please don't say another word," she slammed.

Later, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories where she posted a throwback photo from an episode of Teen Mom.

She captioned the post: "I know a lot of people will be expecting me to address things as this new season of TMFR approaches.

"It's just not worth it for me anymore. I hope y'all enjoy the season," she wrote with a red heart emoji.

FAN CONCERNS

Fans rushed to Reddit where they reshared the post and discussed Ashley's status on the show.

"I actually enjoy watching Ashley on the show… she’s far more entertaining and interesting than a lot of these tired played out cast members," one admitted.

"Why is she bringing her tragically deceased brother into petty reality show drama?" a second asked.

A third wondered: "Sooo is she still a cast member?" while a fourth replied: "I’m wondering this too."

"I have never seen Ashley on screen. But (based off of what I read here) she seems like a bit much lol. But this hurts my heart. It hurts to lose a loved one. All her trashiness aside, I hope she can find peace with the loss of her brother," another shared.

SHOCKING LOSS

Just days before Christmas, Ashley made a public statement addressing the tragic death of her brother.

The MTV star posted a message on her Instagram Story to thank all of her followers for their sympathetic words during the dark time.

She wrote: "I appreciate all the kind words you all have been sending me. This is something I never could have prepared for."

The message was very to the point. It was written in white writing on a black background.

This was the first time Ashley addressed her brother's death on social media since the news broke.

Tea, Ashley's mother was the first to post about her son's untimely passing.

She said: "I’m outdone and broken to the core. My firstborn child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body. Please keep us in prayer."

TRAGIC PASSING

On Dec. 22, The U.S. Sun confirmed that Ashley's brother Deandre Davoughn Washington has died at the young age of 32.

The reality star's older brother was found at a train station outside of San Francisco on December 17, according to the local coroner's office.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, and medical examiners are awaiting the results of the toxicology report, officials said.

The local police department told The U.S. Sun: "At 5:47 am, officers and medical personnel responded to the station regarding an unresponsive adult male.

"Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected."

Ashley's brother Deandre was found dead at a train station in San Francisco
The Teen Mom star addressed his loss on social media

2d ago

This show should be off the air. It glorifies teen pregnancy as an option to get rich. If you are 16 and pregnant you can make hundreds of thousands of dollars if cast on the show.

2d ago

What does her brother dying have anything to do with her coming after the girls on the show?? I'm sorry she lost her brother, my brother died when he was 21. But she has always had problems with everyone on the show.

