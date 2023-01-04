Leeds vs West Ham: Latest updates, score, team news for Premier League clash

JESSE MARSCH'S Leeds United host West Ham in what could prove to be a crucial clash in the Premier League

Both sides are keen for points, sitting towards the bottom half of the table.

David Moyes' side have been underwhelming and would have had aspirations for Europe at the start of the season.

There's still time to get their season back on track but they will be hoping for three points against Leeds.

Kick-off time: 7:45pm UK

7:45pm UK Leeds XI: To follow

To follow West Ham XI: To follow

Stay up to date with all the action...