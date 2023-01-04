ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible

By Sean Keach
 3 days ago
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone.

It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes.

Update your Google Pixel 7 right away Credit: Google

The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download.

It introduces fixes and changes to a whole host of Pixel 7 features, including fingerprint scanning, Bluetooth and the camera.

And it's available to download for free, just like all other Android updates.

Several of the fixes also affect previous Google smartphones, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

That means millions of users should check their phones right away.

Google Pixel January 2023 update

The new update adds support for Spatial Audio for several devices and accessories.

That means you can get a true surround sound experience with the right audio gear.

Google has also made improvements to fingerprint recognition, including under-display fingerprint scanning.

There's a fix for an issue that stopped Bluetooth Low Energy accessories from pairing and reconnecting.

And another Bluetooth fix that stopped some headphones from connecting.

It also fixes a camera issue that caused images to appear corrupted when zoomed in.

There's a fix for an issue that stopped the screen from waking up when the device is powered on.

And there's a fix for a bug that caused the UI to show a landscape layout, even when the handset was being held in a portrait orientation.

How to update Android on Google Pixel 7

Updating your Pixel smartphone is easy enough.

You can see which Android version you have by going to About Phone > Android Version.

And you'll also receive a notification when a new update is available.

If you want to update manually, open the Settings app.

Next, scroll to the bottom and tap System > System Update.

You can then follow the on-screen instructions to update your phone to the latest available version of Android.

Keep your Google Pixel on charge during the update.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0k3ElLjN00

Comments / 122

Anon Ymus
3d ago

this latest update forces you to turn on your mic to take a photo...I'm sorry my phone doesn't need to listen to me while I take stills

Reply(8)
97
Dawn Stone
2d ago

worst update ever.. now my phone keeps shutting off from whatever I'm doing and going back to original screen and vioce text is HORRID.... yall need to stop messing with what worked just fine

Reply(10)
39
Novartis
3d ago

When Google tells you something to do with your phone, it makes some people question the motive 🤔

Reply(24)
101
