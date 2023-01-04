Brother Of Wanted Man, Son Of Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Standoff In Lower Paxton

Nofil Gulfam Swati and the 2400 block of Kensington Way, Lower Paxton Township. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

The younger brother of a wanted man and son of a registered sex offender has been arrested following a standoff on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say.

Nofil Gulfam Swati, 26, had called 911 after a threat posted on social media was causing concern, according to a release around 6 p.m. by the Lower Paxton Township police.

When they arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Kensington Way around 9:30 a.m. and approached the front door, an officer heard "what sounded like a gunshot inside the home," as stated in the police release.

Officers surrounded the home and made contact with the only person inside. Nearly two hours later, they came out and were taken into custody, according to the release.

Swati was charged with aggravated assault - fear of imminent Serious bodily injury to designated individuals, a felon for discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanors for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to his latest court docket.

Has a criminal record of fighting with numerous active cases and was found guilty of a criminal DUI charge when he was underage, court records show.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m., according to his docket.

His older brother Hamza Gulfam Swati has served prison time for a DUI, fleeing and eluding, according to court records. He is currently wanted on felony stalking charges by Lower Paxton Township police.

The men's father, Mohammad Gulfam Swati is a registered sex offender after being found guilty of aggravated indecent assault, according to public records.

All three men are listed as living in the home on Kensington Way in public records.

If you see Hamza Swati or know of his whereabouts call Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341

