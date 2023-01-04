West Ham announce the death of joint-chairman David Gold at the age of 86

West Ham's co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness, the club confirmed today.

Gold, who grew up at 442 Green Street, directly opposite the Boleyn Ground, was a lifelong Hammer and it was in January 2010 when he fulfilled a dream by becoming co-chairman of the club.

West Ham face Leeds away tonight, during which there will be tributes made to Gold, who died with daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa and fiancée Lesley by his side this morning.

Gold's fellow co-chairman David Sullivan said: 'It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend.

'Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level.

'He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.'

Manager David Moyes added: 'I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

'Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart.

'He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.'

Gold became co-chairman at Birmingham City alongside Sullivan in 1993 and remained with the the Blues for 16 years, eventually selling his share before taking over West Ham in 2009.

His tenure at the club oversaw the Hammers' move from the Boleyn Ground to the London Stadium, and he also experienced the club's relegation to the Championship and subsequent promotion back to the top flight in 2012.

More recently, Gold watched West Ham compete in the Europa League in 2021-22 and Europa Conference League in 2022-23.

Birmingham honoured Gold's passing with a statement on Wednesday and said: 'The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

'Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time.'

Meanwhile, Irons vice-chairman Karren Brady also took to social media to pay tribute to her former colleague .

She tweeted: 'To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman - you will be missed. Rest in peace x.'

Adrian Bevington, former Managing Director of Club England, added: 'David Gold was always a kind and polite man whenever speaking with him. Sad news. Thoughts with his family and those close to him.'

Former Premier League star and England international Stan Collymore also took to Twitter to pay his respects after the 86-year-old's passing.

The now pundit wrote: 'Met David Gold a few times, always friendly. I remember a Monday debate on talkSPORT where we were squarely on opposite sides of a fan ownership debate, but after it finished he was incredibly gracious. Sending love to @Jacqueline_Gold and family. Rest in Peace, David.'