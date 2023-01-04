Sasha Banks Officially Gone From WWE As Mercedes Varnado Debuts For NJPW As Mercedes Moné! NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Spoilers!

Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

2 DAYS AGO