Sasha Banks Officially Gone From WWE As Mercedes Varnado Debuts For NJPW As Mercedes Moné! NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Spoilers!

411mania.com
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her
Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
ringsidenews.com
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Their Eye On Signing Longtime NJPW Star
WWE’s relationship with NJPW seems to have improved under the new regime, with WWE even allowing Karl Anderson to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan is synonymous with producing some of the most spectacular talents in the world of professional wrestling. Hence, it should come as no...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jushin Liger Thinks WWE Might Scoop Up Will Ospreay
Jushin Liger believes that Will Ospreay is the guy, and wonders if WWE will eventually make a play to bring him in. The Japanese legend spoke about the United Empire leader with Tokyo Sports, where he also ran down the card for WrestleKingdom 17, which saw Ospreay drop the IWGP U.S. championship to AEW’s Kenny Omega. Despite the loss, Liger still thinks that Ospreay has everything a wrestling company could build around, and praises his ability to executive everything with precision.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Acknowledges Sasha Banks’ Departure
For years now Sasha Banks has been one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, but she hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in some time as Banks and Naomi both walked out of Monday Night Raw in May of 2022. In the months that followed there...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
PWMania
NJPW Touts Wrestle Kingdom 17 Viewership Record, Thanks Fans and Talent
Wrestle Kingdom 17 broke the NJPW World streaming service’s viewership record. According to NJPW, 92,409 unique global users watched Wednesday’s big event live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, with 30% of the viewership, or approximately 28,000, coming from outside the country and watching the English-language feed.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Lio Rush Shows Off Injuries From NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush had a rough night at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. On the show, Catch 2/22 defeated Lio Rush and Yoh to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. Following the show, the former hype man for Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to show off his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW New Year Dash Results 1/5/2023
The NJPW New Year Dash event was held earlier today under a mystery format, with no full card announced in advance. The matches were not revealed until the wrestlers came out for their entrances. New Year Dash was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, in front...
Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title Match Official For NJPW Battle In The Valley
The IWGP Women's Title bout is official. New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18. Mone made her NJPW debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confront KAIRI after she...
ringsidenews.com
Kenny Omega Wants To Defend IWGP US Title In AEW
Kenny Omega is among one of the most talented and captivating wrestling stars in the entire world. The world-class athlete has been a part of top promotions throughout his career. Recently, he won the IWGP United States championship and is looking to defend his title in both USA and Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Announces Full Card For Night Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
Following night three of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in 2022, a "super-show" featuring both NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH stars, NJPW has announced the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 will once again see the two companies face off in the ring. The event will take place on January 21 at Yokohama Arena, with much of the card comprised of a "best of five" battle between NJPW's Los Ingobernables de Japon faction against NOAH's Kongo stable.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Undisputed Title Match To Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble is just three weeks away from going down at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tonight, another match was added to the lineup. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the January 28th premium live event. The match was booked after the opening segment on SmackDown this week.
