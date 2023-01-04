Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
Tigers Target SEC Legacy Kirkpatrick in the Secondary
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) discusses his hazing legislation on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
A candlelight vigil was held in mid-October for a young man who’s now blind and unable to walk, after an alleged hazing incident in Columbia. The incident happened in October 2021 at a Mizzou fraternity house. Family members say Danny Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning during a pledge party at a Columbia fraternity. State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) has filed legislation aimed at preventing something like this from happening again. His bill would protect an individual who is the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance:
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
939theeagle.com
939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast
About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City. The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) Missouri’s governor discusses prayer breakfast, Gygr-Gas and state employee pay on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Governor Mike Parson (R) says faith is what guides Missourians each day. He says the Governor’s Prayer breakfast in Jefferson City is an important way to begin the legislative session, focusing on ways to help one another. The governor joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle and KWOS’ “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, from Capitol Plaza hotel. Governor Parson says state employees will be pleased with his proposed state budget, which will be unveiled in two weeks. He also says December’s Gygr-Gas situation in Boonville and across rural Missouri was an emergency that needed the executive order:
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
abc17news.com
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia
ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
KMBC.com
Lucas Kunce announces another Missouri Senate bid, this time targeting Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democrat Lucas Kunce used the Jan. 6 anniversary to announce his second bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri, this time against Senator Josh Hawley who drew national attention that day. Last year Kunce lost the Democratic primary to billionaire Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce, who was...
kjluradio.com
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
South College Avenue shut down after car flips
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH CENTRAL BANK
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance accepting a safeguarding agreement between the City of Sedalia and Central Bank. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said this is an additional service that Central Bank offers to the city. In other news from the meeting, the council appointed two members to the Sedalia...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City voters will decide on 3% sales tax on recretational marijuana
Voters in Jefferson City will decide whether to impose a local sales tax on recreational marijuana in April. The Jefferson City Council voted unanimously last night to put the issue before voters. The proposal calls for a three percent local sales tax on recreational marijuana, on top of a six percent state sales tax. The local sales tax will not be applied to medical marijuana.
No injuries reported in Friday morning fire in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department said in a press release that it responded to a house fire at 4:57 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Harwood Street. The department found flames coming from a couple of rooms in the house, the press release stated. The fire was eventually extinguished with the The post No injuries reported in Friday morning fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0