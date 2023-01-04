ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) discusses his hazing legislation on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

A candlelight vigil was held in mid-October for a young man who’s now blind and unable to walk, after an alleged hazing incident in Columbia. The incident happened in October 2021 at a Mizzou fraternity house. Family members say Danny Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning during a pledge party at a Columbia fraternity. State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) has filed legislation aimed at preventing something like this from happening again. His bill would protect an individual who is the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance:
COLUMBIA, MO
WTWO/WAWV

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast

About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City. The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO) Missouri’s governor discusses prayer breakfast, Gygr-Gas and state employee pay on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Governor Mike Parson (R) says faith is what guides Missourians each day. He says the Governor’s Prayer breakfast in Jefferson City is an important way to begin the legislative session, focusing on ways to help one another. The governor joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle and KWOS’ “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, from Capitol Plaza hotel. Governor Parson says state employees will be pleased with his proposed state budget, which will be unveiled in two weeks. He also says December’s Gygr-Gas situation in Boonville and across rural Missouri was an emergency that needed the executive order:
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia

ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
COLUMBIA, MO
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

South College Avenue shut down after car flips

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH CENTRAL BANK

The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance accepting a safeguarding agreement between the City of Sedalia and Central Bank. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said this is an additional service that Central Bank offers to the city. In other news from the meeting, the council appointed two members to the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City voters will decide on 3% sales tax on recretational marijuana

Voters in Jefferson City will decide whether to impose a local sales tax on recreational marijuana in April. The Jefferson City Council voted unanimously last night to put the issue before voters. The proposal calls for a three percent local sales tax on recreational marijuana, on top of a six percent state sales tax. The local sales tax will not be applied to medical marijuana.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries reported in Friday morning fire in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department said in a press release that it responded to a house fire at 4:57 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Harwood Street. The department found flames coming from a couple of rooms in the house, the press release stated. The fire was eventually extinguished with the The post No injuries reported in Friday morning fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

