Manteca girls soccer beats rival East Union to open league play
MANTECA- Once the whistle blew in Friday night’s Valley Oak League opener for Manteca girls' soccer, the nerves all faded away. The Buffaloes took on long-time rivals in East Union and had nothing but winning in mind. “I told them in the locker room that tonight's game is the...
Box Score: Memphis 69, East Carolina 59
The University of Memphis Tigers defeated the East Carolina Pirates at FedExForum in Memphis.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Where does Kentucky’s loss to Alabama rank among worst of Calipari’s time as coach?
The Wildcats lost by 26 points at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday. It was one of the worst defeats of the John Calipari era at Kentucky.
Report: 'Everything' on the Table for Kliff Kingsbury; Vance Joseph Lead Candidate for Potential Opening
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer broke down a few potential head coaching openings as Black Monday approaches, and the Arizona Cardinals were included. The Arizona Cardinals could very well be in the search for a new head coach after Week 18. Teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis...
Source: 'Strong chance' Lamar Jackson back for playoffs
There's a "strong chance" injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will be back for the team's wild-card game next week, a source told ESPN.
Week 18 Playoff Scenarios for Every NFL Team With a UVA Football Alum
NFL Playoff scenarios for every team with a former Virginia football player on the roster entering the final week of the regular season
Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Austin Novosad, Dante Moore in All-American Bowl
The second of three high school football showcases took place on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, with the All-American Bowl airing on NBC. There were a couple of Oregon Duck players that got onto the field and showed what they could do, we well as a number of other elite prospects that Oregon fans likely kept a close eye on. 5-star quarterback Dante Moore stole the show, throwing for four touchdowns in a blowout win for the East team. As a former Oregon commit, it was at the very least entertaining for Duck fans to watch Moore sling it. Current Oregon...
