25 WEATHER — Clouds will return to the area overnight in advance of a cold front. We could see a few showers in the Brazos Valley tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will hold off until the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will mainly be to the south and east of Waco as we go through Saturday evening. As the front pushes through, the rain will be coming to an end early Sunday morning. Rain totals will be light overall, with just a few tenths of an inch for most places.

WACO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO