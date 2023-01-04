Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Showers for parts of the region Saturday
25 WEATHER — Clouds will return to the area overnight in advance of a cold front. We could see a few showers in the Brazos Valley tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will hold off until the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will mainly be to the south and east of Waco as we go through Saturday evening. As the front pushes through, the rain will be coming to an end early Sunday morning. Rain totals will be light overall, with just a few tenths of an inch for most places.
kgns.tv
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
crossroadstoday.com
Cooler but warm and dry with rain chances this weekend
A cold front will move into South Texas Sunday morning. The cool dry air moving into South Texas will keep the skies clear while the sun warms the area up with above average temperatures. Less moisture will mean less (no) fog for now but lower dewpoints and lack of cloud cover means that overnight and morning temperatures will be cooler.
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas
Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
7 Annoying Things I See Texas Drivers Do Regularly, According To A Lifelong Local
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Texans have a unique way of driving, hence the never-ending social media jokes and the complaints from out-of-staters experiencing our traffic for the first time.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
KLTV
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
brady-today.com
Texas State Parks Celebrating 100 Years with Special Events throughout 2023
AUSTIN— The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks kicked off on Jan. 1 with First Day Hikes at every state park in Texas. To commemorate 100 years, every state park will host at least one special event during the 2023 Centennial year. In January, state parks in North Texas and on the coast will host rainbow trout kid fishing events. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
KXII.com
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
KLTV
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?
When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
“Most Haunted & Creepy Road In Texas”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Texas is a state with a rich history and a diverse culture, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. These roads are known for their eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences, and they have become popular destinations for those seeking a paranormal adventure. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Texas:
KTEN.com
How To Prove Negligence in a Car Accident in Texas
Originally Posted On: https://alphaaccidentlawyers.com/blog/how-to-prove-negligence-in-a-car-accident-in-texas/. In 2022 alone, Texas has so far had about 3,300 fatal car crashes. That equates to a fatal car crash about once every 2 hours. Accident victims wonder how they can prove who is at fault in a Texas car accident to recover compensation for their losses. So what can you do to prove to the satisfaction of a court that another driver was negligent in a car accident? Read on to learn all about the ways you can establish negligence in a car accident in Texas.
Comments / 0