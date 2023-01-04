David Gold dead at 86: West Ham pay tribute after co-chairman passes away in his sleep following short illness

WEST HAM co-chairman David Gold has died aged 86.

He passed away on Wednesday monring following a short illness.

David Gold has passed away aged 86 Credit: Reuters

Gold was a lifelong Hammers fan and bought the club alongside his long-term business partner David Sullivan in 2010.

Co-chairman Sullivan released a statement saying: "On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.

West Ham wrote in a statement: "The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with David Gold’s two daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, his fiancée Lesley and all of his family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"A full tribute to our beloved Joint-Chairman will take place in due course."

