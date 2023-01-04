Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Completes Buy of German MRO, Supplier
Airbus Helicopters finalized its acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik, an MRO provider and manufacturer of helicopter components in Germany. Following the completion of the deal, announced in June 2021, the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Airbus Helicopters Technik. ZF Luftfahrttechnik has delivered more than 10,000...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
A story that seemed too weird to be true just got weirder. As Fortune reported yesterday, India’s aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
Aviation International News
Falcon Deliveries, Backlog Rise at Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation delivered 32 Falcons last year, falling short of its forecast of 35 but two aircraft more than it handed over to customers in 2021, according to its preliminary financial report issued yesterday. The French aircraft manufacturer also shipped 14 Rafale fighters, one more than its guidance of 13 for the year but down from 25 in 2021.
Aviation International News
Bizav Activity Slides in December, Argus Reports
Business aircraft flight activity slowed globally in December, marking a 5 percent decrease from a year earlier. In addition, activity ebbed by 1.8 percent month-over-month, according to the latest TraqPak report from Argus International. North America was a driver of the December traffic decline, falling 6.2 percent year-over-year and 2.7...
Aviation International News
Russian MRO Set to Make Parts for Western Aircraft
Aeroflot’s need to maintain its Boeing and Airbus fleets while Russia remains subject to sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine has prompted the transfer of the airline’s production facilities and human resources to MRO provider A-Technics, underscoring the country’s intention to retain possession of the Western-owned airplanes for the long term. The Russian flag carrier began the process of transferring line stations, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance facilities, and component MRO in July, a month after A-Technics obtained a certificate for design and manufacture from Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya.
Aviation International News
Lack of Fuel Supply Halts Air Traffic In Papua New Guinea
Commercial air service in Papua New Guinea has come to a virtual halt as the country’s only fuel supplier—Puma Energy— lost access to U.S. dollars to buy Jet-A on the international market due to a dispute with the central bank. In a statement released Thursday, Air Niugini said the restriction applies to all airports in Papua New Guinea, including its base in Port Moresby, forcing the airline to cancel all domestic flights until Puma resumes fuel deliveries.
Aviation International News
Jetcraft Goes Carbon-neutral Via Azzera Partnership
Business aircraft sales and acquisitions company Jetcraft has achieved carbon-neutral status through a partnership with Azzera, a carbon offsetting and compliance firm. Through the partnership, Jetcraft has removed 3,596 verified tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—matching 100 percent of its own emissions—through investment in a variety of environmental projects. They include projects for forest conservation in North Carolina and Papua New Guinea, as well as wind power supplies in South Africa.
Aviation International News
EU Countries Join Moves to Re-start Covid Measures for China
European Union countries have agreed to take a “coordinated precautionary approach” in response to the Covid crisis in China and Beijing’s easing of international travel restrictions following the lifting of the country's stringent Zero-Covid policy in December. The EU's decision—which is not legally binding—came from its integrated...
