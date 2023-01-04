Aeroflot’s need to maintain its Boeing and Airbus fleets while Russia remains subject to sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine has prompted the transfer of the airline’s production facilities and human resources to MRO provider A-Technics, underscoring the country’s intention to retain possession of the Western-owned airplanes for the long term. The Russian flag carrier began the process of transferring line stations, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance facilities, and component MRO in July, a month after A-Technics obtained a certificate for design and manufacture from Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya.

