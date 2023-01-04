ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives tomorrow

By Haley Clawson
 3 days ago
A cool and cloudy setup persists through tonight and into Thursday. Ahead of the next big rainmaker, scattered showers are likely to move from the coast to the mountains, and even into the desert. Accumulation would be quite minimal for any rain that reaches the ground this evening

WIND

A Wind Advisory has been issued for local mountains and the Inland Empire ahead of the storm system's arrival. South winds could gust over 50 MPH around Riverside County mountains.

RAIN

A Flood Watch has been issued for the same areas as flooding from excessive rainfall is possible.

The main event arrives tomorrow as a cold front moves inland. Rain will become widespread across Southern California through the morning, clearing into the evening hours.

Rainfall around the Coachella Valley could reach as high as 0.25"-0.50". Be prepared to take an alternate route should roads, especially those along the wash, become flooded.

SNOW

As this is a warmer storm system, snow levels will remain fairly high. Still, a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Riverside County mountains above 7,500', and a Winter Storm Warning will be up across the San Bernardino County mountains above 7,000' through Thursday evening. Heavy, wet snow is expected at the higher elevations, which can lead to hazardous travel.

We dry out for the weekend, with another round of rain possible by Tuesday next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqN1R_0k3EJzWX00

