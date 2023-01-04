NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Potential Chris Beard Replacements at Texas
A look at five candidates to replace Chris Beard at Texas.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Longhorns Made Firm Stance in Firing Chris Beard
The Texas Longhorns made the only decision they could on Thursday, firing Chris Beard
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’
The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas edge Ovie Oghoufo announces intention to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo announced his departure from the program on Wednesday with the intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal to use his final season of eligibility. Oghoufo was recognized on Senior Day back in November. A consensus three-star prospect out of Farmington (Mich.) Harrison in the...
Texas Football: Jaydon Blue subverts rumors, won’t enter transfer portal
After some reports earlier in the day on Jan. 4 were indicating that true freshman Texas football running back Jaydon Blue was expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Houston native took to social media to shoot down the buzz. On the afternoon of Jan. 4, there were some indications that emerged that Blue would not be testing the waters in the transfer portal this offseason.
Texas Loses RB Jaydon Blue To Transfer Portal
Jaydon Blue is hitting the transfer portal after one year on the Forty Acres.
Texas fires head coach Chris Beard; Rodney Terry takes over
Suspended Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was fired on Thursday, with assistant coach Rodney Terry continuing to fill the head coach position for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Chris Del Conte, Texas' vice president and athletic director, announced the decision in a statement. "The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard. This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr....
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Round Rock store — again
A Round Rock store sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket for the second time in just weeks.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
kut.org
TxDOT narrows options for widening I-35 through Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
