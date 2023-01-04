ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

By Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago
Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Reichard had previously accepted an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, an indication he was going pro after four seasons at Alabama. The kicker was considered one of the top prospects at the position who could be available to NFL teams in April. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
