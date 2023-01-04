ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

By Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2858b1_0k3E9Ikv00

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’

ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold reveals cancer diagnosis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after taking time away from the spotlight, the “voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” has announced he has cancer. Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer.” “I’m already […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy