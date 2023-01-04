NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Alabama Commit Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan "Hollywood" Williams is the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. The sophomore had a huge season, recording 88 receptions for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 57 rush attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.
tdalabamamag.com
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold reveals cancer diagnosis
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after taking time away from the spotlight, the “voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” has announced he has cancer. Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer.” “I’m already […]
Bryce Young Leaves Tuscaloosa as the Greatest QB in Alabama History
As the confetti laid on the field at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Bryce Young walked off the field wearing the Crimson and White for the final time after delivering one last sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl. A career filled with numerous accolades and unforgettable performances that the...
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
abc17news.com
Mizzou remains unbeaten in the SEC after a back-and-forth game at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Al. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team remains unbeaten in the SEC after winning a back-and-forth battle against Alabama 66-65. The Tigers went into the half trailing by two, but after that the shots from beyond the arch started to fall. MU was led by big performances off the...
tdalabamamag.com
Fox Sports Analyst feels Alabama football will be ‘damn good’ next season
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt feels Alabama football will return to its dominant ways next season. Klatt, who was not high on the Crimson Tide throughout this season, recently stated he feels Alabama will be really good next season with a ‘new quarterback, a new defensive leader and new stars.’
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0