Effective: 2023-01-05 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 05:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. Saluda River At Chappells affecting Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

