Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington CommandersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Dems Support Greater Transparency
In a poll recently conducted by The Dallas Express, residents of Dallas overwhelmingly supported more transparency from their city government. In the survey, participants were asked whether they supported “more transparency for the City of Dallas.”. Of those who responded, 60% answered “yes,” 19% said “no,” and 21% said...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Whistleblowers | ‘It’s a Cover Up’
Allegations of financial malfeasance at Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Department of Capital Improvement in 2016 prompted an internal investigation conducted by experienced investigator Andrea Whelan of the district’s Office of Internal Audit. Her 30-page draft report on the allegations, completed in late 2017, concluded that at least...
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax’s Permitting Issues Drag Dallas Down
New home construction in North Texas, already handicapped by the City of Dallas’ permitting backlog, is on pace for its worst 12-month period since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) experienced its seventh consecutive month-over-month decline in new single-family home construction (NSF) permits being issued through November 2022, according to building permit data published by the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.
dallasexpress.com
Ridley Seeks Reelection as Robberies Spike
City Councilman Paul Ridley of District 14 announced Wednesday that he is seeking reelection. “Join me in this campaign, and together, let’s take the next steps toward making Dallas an even better place to live and work,” Ridley urged voters in a release announcing his bid. He went...
dallasexpress.com
Renowned LA Developer Heading to DFW
A prominent Los Angeles-based developer has set its sights on North Texas’ commercial real-estate development scene for its first local project. LA-based LaTerra Development Inc. plans to redevelop a former Fry’s Electronics store at 2488 Market Place Blvd. in Irving into a large-scale mixed-use development. In total, the...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Deploys New Security Tech
Pilot Point ISD launched a new security technology on Thursday that could help save lives in the event of a school shooting or natural disaster. The North Texas-based company Go-to-Green recently brought to market an emergency evacuation system that uses color-coded lighting to direct students and staff to safety and away from danger.
easttexasradio.com
Not A Crime, Yet!
Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mayor, Councilman’s Charges Dismissed
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles will face no punishment after a Tarrant County judge dismissed contempt of court charges they were facing. The mayor and councilman were alleged to have violated a gag order with statements made before the conclusion of the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
dallasexpress.com
Mother: DISD Dismissed Bullying Complaints
A former Dallas Independent School District (DISD) student was allegedly bullied and ridiculed by fellow students in a mock “slave auction,” his mother claimed in an interview with The Dallas Express. Leslie Armijo, whose 12-year-old son used to attend William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Leases Downtown Office Space
Goldman Sachs has leased multiple floors in an upscale downtown Dallas office building while construction on the firm’s future campus gets underway. The New York-based investment bank and financial services firm leased more than 130,000 square feet of office space in the Hilltop Securities Tower located at 717 N. Harwood St.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Reporting Spike in Water Bills
Several North Texans are sending NBC 5 Responds their water bills, questioning why some bills have spiked. When Brad Carter’s water, sewer, and trash bill rose from around $77 in September, $462 in October and $970 in November, primarily in water use charges, the Mesquite resident said he was baffled.
dallasexpress.com
Attempted Carjacking Foiled by Good Samaritan
A man who visited a shopping strip in Dallas off Inwood Road, near the affluent Park Cities community, is likely thanking his lucky North Texas stars after a good Samaritan prevented an apparent carjacking — or possibly worse — last Friday evening. The man had just walked out...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Ritz-Carlton Getting $22M Reboot
The luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Uptown Dallas is set to commence construction this month on a colossal $22 million renovation project. The renovations will begin this month and are being spearheaded by Crescent Real Estate, the Fort Worth-based real estate investment firm that originally developed the luxury hotel, according to plans filed with the state.
