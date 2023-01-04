ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
