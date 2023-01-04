Read full article on original website
West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
Good Samaritan shot by group of armed car thieves in Uptown
A Good Samaritan was shot when he came upon a group of armed car thieves in Uptown while riding his bicycle home.
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
Man, 23, charged in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
Man charged after woman shot, unborn child dies in East Garfield Park
Melvin Richmond is charged with multiple felonies.
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
cwbchicago.com
Argument at River North bowling alley ended with a double-shooting that killed one woman, injured another, prosecutors say
Chicago — A double shooting that left a woman dead near Marina City last year followed a coincidental encounter between the accused man and a group of his ex-girlfriend’s friends at a River North bowling alley, prosecutors said Wednesday. Jason McMahan and his new girlfriend went to 10pin...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
