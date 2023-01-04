ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappahannock, VA

Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
multihousingnews.com

Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset

CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

Body found in Colonial Heights identified as missing Chesterfield man

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights have identified a body found in December as a missing 19-year-old from Chesterfield. On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report of possible human remains in the wood line. Officers found the body of a deceased man.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA

