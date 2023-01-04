Read full article on original website
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Hanover Fire Chief says proposed hospital would improve emergency response
Recently announced plans for a new hospital in Hanover are already making rounds through the community.
Rural village or suburban sprawl? Residents, developer in conflict over 1,000-home Henrico development
Residents of Varina and a prominent Chesterfield-base developer are in conflict over a proposed 1,000-home suburban development on a pocket of farmland in the rapidly developing eastern corner of Henrico.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Hanover County announces plans for Ashland Hospital project
Hanover County has announced that representatives of Henrico Doctors' Hospital (HDH) have expressed interest in taking part in the "Ashland Hospital project."
Chic’n & Beer opens as new Richmond restaurant
Chic’n & Beer opened last week at 1800 E. Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by the short-lived 1800 Brewhouse
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
foxrichmond.com
Body found in Colonial Heights identified as missing Chesterfield man
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights have identified a body found in December as a missing 19-year-old from Chesterfield. On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report of possible human remains in the wood line. Officers found the body of a deceased man.
What happened to the fire chief? We went to Petersburg City Council for answers.
CBS 6 anchor Leland Pinder attended Petersburg's first City Council of 2023 in an effort to gain insight into the decision to part ways with Watkins.
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Crews respond to large house fire in Henrico
Henrico County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road Thursday morning.
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
Crash on I-95 South causing backups in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 71.3, near the Commerce Road Access underpass. The southbound left and center lanes are closed.
Virginia woman needed groceries; Someone wiped her EBT card clean
The Department of Social Services issued a warning about skimming, where a scammer may attach a card-reading device to a point-of-sale machine, collecting card numbers and other information.
