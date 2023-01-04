Like everyone else who supports Maryland basketball, athletic director Damon Evans was disappointed with Maryland basketball's 35-point loss at Michigan last time out. "Of course, we're all disappointed with the way we played against Michigan. And if you hear any noise in the background, I'm up here at Rutgers with our team right now in there and shoot around. So, you know, it was a disappointing performance. But these kids have some resiliency," he said Thursday on 105.7 The Fans's Vinnie and Haynie Show. "And Kevin [Willard] didn't like what he saw. He's a tactician, so he'll figure it out. Where we are at 10-4 right now, I think a lot of people coming into this season would have probably thought we wouldn't be where we are right now. We've got to get out of this slump. We've had some quality wins. So we know that we can compete in this league. We know it's a tough League, but the way we performed the other night, we can't shoot that poorly and we can't play defense the way that we did if we want to get some more signature wins. But I remain very, very optimistic in this program and in Kevin Willard, and we will continue to build."

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO