Villanova, PA

Duke favored to pick up first ACC road win of 2023 season

Duke Basketball will be favored to pick up their first ACC road win as the team heads up north to face off against the 8-4 Boston College Eagles. The Blue Devils will be looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to NC State on Wednesday night, which dropped them to 2-2 overall in conference play and 0-2 on the road in conference games.
DURHAM, NC
Damon Evans on Maryland football's progress, hoops blowout at Michigan and a terrible smell

Like everyone else who supports Maryland basketball, athletic director Damon Evans was disappointed with Maryland basketball's 35-point loss at Michigan last time out. "Of course, we're all disappointed with the way we played against Michigan. And if you hear any noise in the background, I'm up here at Rutgers with our team right now in there and shoot around. So, you know, it was a disappointing performance. But these kids have some resiliency," he said Thursday on 105.7 The Fans's Vinnie and Haynie Show. "And Kevin [Willard] didn't like what he saw. He's a tactician, so he'll figure it out. Where we are at 10-4 right now, I think a lot of people coming into this season would have probably thought we wouldn't be where we are right now. We've got to get out of this slump. We've had some quality wins. So we know that we can compete in this league. We know it's a tough League, but the way we performed the other night, we can't shoot that poorly and we can't play defense the way that we did if we want to get some more signature wins. But I remain very, very optimistic in this program and in Kevin Willard, and we will continue to build."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
